How Oakville moves to Orange-Restrict

As of February 16, 2021, the province has started the process of re-opening Ontario’s economy after moving 27 regions from “stay at home” to its colour coded framework. Each colour represents certain health and safety criteria attained by a region. For Oakville and Halton Region, we have been moved into the Red-Control Level and skipped past the Grey-Lockdown.

From Halton’s current update (Feb. 16), it appears that Halton could move to Orange-Restrict if our numbers continue to trend in the right direction and we don't see a spike in variant cases.

Below you will find where Halton stands as of Feb. 16, what are the health criteria that the Ontario government is using for the Red-Control and Orange-Restrict levels, and what are the rules should our region be moved to Orange-Restrict.

Red-Control health criteria

Terry Vlisidis on Unsplash

Epidemiology

Weekly incidence rate is 40 per 100,000 or more

Percent positivity is 2.5% or more

Rt is 1.2 or more

Repeated outbreaks in multiple sectors and settings, increasing number of large outbreaks

Level of community transmission and non-epi linked cases increasing

Health system capacity

Hospital and ICU capacity at risk of being overwhelmed

Public health system capacity

Public health unit capacity for case and contact management at risk or overwhelmed

As of Feb 16th here is where Halton is at:

Epidemiology

Weekly incidence rate is 38.2 per 100,000

Percentage of positivity is 4.1% (Jan 31 to Feb.6)

Rt is 0.8

Outbreaks are decreasing in all situations

Level of community transmission and non-epidemiologic linked cases are decreasing

Health system capacity

Acute care bed use is at 85% and ICU bed use is at 75% both of which are trending down

Public health system capacity

95 per cent of new cases are being contacted with in one day.

Orange-Restrict health criteria

Epidemiology

Weekly incidence rate is 25 to 39.9 per 100,000

Percent positivity is 1.3 to 2.4%

Rt is approximately 1 to 1.1

Repeated outbreaks in multiple sectors and settings, increasing number of large outbreaks

Level of community transmission and non-epi linked cases stable or increasing

Health system capacity

Hospital and ICU capacity adequate or occupancy increasing

Public health system capacity

Case and contact follow-up within 24 hours adequate or at risk of becoming overwhelmed

Orange-Restrict rules for re-opening

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

Limits for certain organized public events and social gatherings such as functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbeques or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, or parks, where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Limits for organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities, where physical distancing can be maintained:

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applied in any venue other than a private dwelling):

30% capacity of the room indoors

100 people outdoors

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained:

50 patrons seated indoors

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol.

No buffet style service.

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables.

Limit of 4 people may be seated together.

Require contact information for all seated patrons.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only.

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection, required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering.

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions.

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms.)

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation.)

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maintain 2 metres physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport.

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes.

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained:

Maximum of 50 people total in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room, or

100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league.

Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasports.

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport.

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public.

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports.

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility.

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Meeting and event spaces

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

50 people indoors or

100 people outdoors

Limits for wedding, funeral and religious services, rites or ceremonies apply if held in meeting and event spaces:

30% capacity of the room indoors

100 people outdoors

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons.

Limit of four people may be seated together.

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Exceptions for court and government services.

Retail update: February 2021

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms.)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls.

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required.

Limit volume of music to be no low enough that a normal conversation is possible.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

For malls, a safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed.

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions).

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited.

Require contact information from all patrons.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained.

Table games are prohibited.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Cinemas

Capacity limits per venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

50 people indoors or

100 outdoors

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.

Performing arts facilities

Capacity limits per venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

50 spectators indoors or

100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier.

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted.

Drive-in performances permitted.

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request.