Is it time to consider EVs for your business?

In a world badly in need of feasible ways to reduce greenhouse gases and address climate change, electric vehicles (EV) offer immediate promise. But the solution will need to move beyond personal vehicles, into the world of business and fleet transportation.

During the recent UN Climate Change conference in Scotland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised all new trucks and buses sold in Canada would be zero emission by 2040.

In Ontario, the argument for shifting to EVs is particularly compelling.

Transportation was responsible for more than a third of the province’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. Generating the province’s electricity contributed only two per cent of the total.

“The mission really is to take that clean electricity produced by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and use it to clean up transportation,” Keegan Tully told a recent Oakville Chamber of Commerce webinar.

Tully is the managing director of PowerON Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of OPG that is working with transit agencies and fleet owners to provide electrification services, including design, build, operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure.

He joined industry experts from Ford of Canada and WSP Global to offer insights on the trends, challenges and opportunities facing businesses interested in fleet electrification.

The main takeaways?

You aren’t too small

Availability of new vehicles, including Ford’s 2022 E-Transit delivery van and F1 Lightning pickup truck, open the electrification door to small and mid-sized businesses looking to swap out internal combustion engine (ICE) delivery or work vehicles.

Go slow

Full-scale electrification of a large fleet is a complex endeavour that needs to consider business and operational impacts, as well as infrastructure and electricity supply planning.

Pilot projects, large and small, can provide important learning and help stakeholders develop comfort with new technologies.

Other things to think about

While the upfront costs of EVs and charging infrastructure may seem daunting, savings on lower fuel and maintenance costs can be substantial.

With potentially reduced travel range, EVs may require operational changes to your business, including altered routes.

Your property may need an electrical upgrade to accommodate charging infrastructure.

While Ontario's system is very reliable, complete dependence on the electricity grid introduces a new point of failure for business operations. Back-up systems may be required.

Expert help exists to make electrification transformation smoother.

Large scale public projects, such as the $66 million transformation of Oakville Transit’s full fleet to electric buses over the next six years, will offer insights that will help with more widespread fleet electrification, said Anaissia Franca, an engineer working on sustainable transportation with the global engineering consulting firm WSP.

With predictable driving distances and patterns, as well as designated storage locations, bus fleets have fewer electrification challenges. But many different types of pilot projects are currently underway, including the introduction of 100,000 Amazon electric delivery vans across the United States earlier this year.

“There are really a lot of innovations going on all across North America,” said Franca.

While electric vehicles make up only about 10 per cent of Canadian sales today, adoption is increasing steadily, said Marlene Chamandy, manager of government relations with Ford Canada. In the coming decade, electric vehicles are expected to outsell traditional vehicles.

“The electric revolution is really a global phenomenon,” she said, noting the $1.8 billion investment that will soon transform Ford’s Oakville plant from ICE production to battery electric SUV production for the North American market.

Whether for personal or business vehicles, the additional cost of electric remains a barrier that needs to be mitigated through government subsidies, agreed the experts.

“Incentives are key in the interim until we reach price parity with ICE vehicles,” said Chamandy.

The hour-long Chamber webinar was organized in cooperation with the Oakville chapter of Professional Engineers Ontario.