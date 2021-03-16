IUOE Local 793 receives substantial federal funding

Skilled trades received a boost this week after the Minister Anand and MP Damoff announced a substantial investment in making sure key groups facing barriers—like women, newcomers, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, and Black and racialized Canadians—can find well-paid work in the skilled trades through projects led by unions and their partner organizations.

Anand and Damoff joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793 (IUOE) to announce a $650,850 federal investment in two projects that will help the IUOE 793/ Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario - Training Trust Fund certify skilled tradespeople and prepare them to fill available jobs as our economy restarts post pandemic.

Funding for the projects is part of the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) 2020 call for proposals that allocated $63.5 million over five years for 68 projects across Canada.

The total funding for both projects is $1,331,700 of which UTIP provides 50 per cent and the Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario provides the remaining 50 per cent.

Project one

The first project provides $698,000 to enable the IUOE Local 793 to purchase new equipment to ensure Heavy Equipment Apprentices can meet the Ontario College of Trades Apprenticeship Standards, as well as evolving industry standards.

Heavy equipment upgrades including the purchase of a track excavator, a tractor-loader-backhoe, a bulldozer an autonomous remote-controlled Excavator will allow the IUOE Local 793 to adapt to current technology and replace aging capital assets.

Project two

The second project is designed to respond to the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety for all staff and students by shifting a portion of its learning to a virtual environment and adapt the classroom settings.

The project received funding of $633,700 to support program optimization in a post COVID-19 environment, promoting innovation through apprenticeships. It will allow for the purchase of video equipment to record instructor lectures, demonstrations and tutorials, migration to Office 365, upgrades to classroom equipment and tablets, WIFI upgrades, classroom furniture and recording of video field exercises.

“Skilled tradespeople play an important role as we work for a strong economic recovery. The investments from the Union Training and Innovation Program will help local unions like Oakville-based International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793, train apprentices and reduce barriers to participation for women, newcomers, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, and Black and racialized Canadians, ” stated Oakville MP and Minister of Public Services Procurement, Anita Anand.

“We appreciate the support of the federal liberal government allowing us to continue to provide high quality training to both new apprentices entering the industry and to existing members seeking to upgrade their skills on the latest equipment. This will support contractors in our industry at an obviously difficult time due to the worldwide pandemic. There has never been a more important time to invest in construction industry to help Canada’s recovery. We appreciate the recognition of that fact and the support of skills training by the current government, “ commented, IUOE Local 793 Business Manager, Mike Gallagher.