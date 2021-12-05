J. Nadia Headley - New Executive Director for Oakville Parent-Child Centre

On Nov 29, 2021, the Oakville Parent-Child Centre (OPCC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of J. Nadia Headley as the organization's next Executive Director.

"We are delighted that Nadia is bringing her leadership, energy and passion to help drive OPCC forward through, and out of, the pandemic”, said Board Chair, Fallon Reid. "We believe that Nadia’s strong commitment to community involvement and partnership, collaboration, and innovation will be an asset to OPCC".

"I'm very humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work with a team dedicated to serving our families as they explore this amazing new world with their little ones" said Nadia Headley, new Executive Director. She hopes to deepen OPCC's connection with families and the community while building upon OPCC's vision to build an inclusive, healthy community where children and families have a successful start.

Oakville Parent-Child Centre (OPCC) is a registered charity that has provided programs and services in our community for 41 years to support, nurture and empower children and their families as they learn and grow together. OPCC is governed by a local volunteer board, managed by dedicated caring staff, funded by the Region of Halton and United Way of Halton and Hamilton and supported by donors.This robust and resilient community works together to advance early childhood development in our community through EarlyON, licensed, outdoor, enrichment, early learning at home, parent support programs and newcomer engagement programs. For more information, please visit www.op-cc.ca.