Jennifer Fowler appointed as HDSB Superintendent of Education

HDSB Jennifer Fowler - Halton District School Board Superintendent of Education

The Halton District School Board appointed Jennifer Fowler as Superintendent of Education, which becomes effective Aug. 1, 2022. This vacancy was created by the retirement of Superintendent of Education Rob Eatough.

Fowler was one of the successful candidates in May's Superintendent hiring process. She joins recently announced superintendents Nick Frankovich, Jennie Petko and Jonathan Shoss, who will also start their new roles on Aug. 1, 2022.

"The announcement of Rob Eatough's retirement after 30 years in education is an opportunity to thank him for his leadership and contributions to the Board and the senior administrative team," says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the HDSB.

"I want to specifically recognize Rob for the impact he has had on advancing our commitment to Indigenous Rights & Education, Human Rights, Equity & Inclusive Education as he has led that work during the last few years.

We offer our warmest congratulations to Rob for his outstanding commitment to the students of Halton, and we wish him the very best as he embarks on a new adventure."

Jennifer will be a fantastic addition to the senior administration team. Her teaching, administrative and leadership experience will be invaluable in supporting the students and staff of the HDSB".

Jennifer Fowler brings teaching experience gained at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board and administrative experience in the Peel District School Board.

In her most recent role, Fowler was the Coordinating Principal of Caring and Safe Schools, where she supported schools in creating a welcoming, caring, safe and inclusive learning environments.

She is a skilled and collaborative problem solver who actively builds relationships by seeking mutually beneficial solutions using data to ensure diverse voices are represented.

She has successfully managed complex school environments, system-level teams and various committees.