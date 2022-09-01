Job Opportunity at Oakville News

Michelle Spolien, Unsplash Cash in hand

Oakville News is an exciting local publication recently re-launched in a new format. Readership and engagement are rapidly increasing. Oakville News focuses on the issues that matter to our readers, in local sports, business, municipal government, and crime. We seek to inform and empower Oakville and contribute to our diverse, tolerant and growing Town a real sense of community.

In supporting our community, we seek to support our local merchants, service providers and entrepreneurs by helping them to connect with OAKVILLE residents engaged in their Town. In turn, their advertising allows us to deliver the information that helps make our community happy and prosperous.

We are seeking an enthusiastic individual to work with Oakville businesses wanting to build a relationship with engaged Oakville residents who want to support their Town. We offer a number of creative ways to communicate with Oakvilleans and build a lasting connection leading to loyal customers, while at the same time supporting local news.

This role entails working with the customer to understand their goals and implementing a communication plan to help them achieve it. You will support the existing sales force by putting their campaigns into action, and with research. Increasingly, you will work with existing customers, handle inquiries, and engage in outreach to build awareness of our offerings in the Oakville business community.

No experience is necessary. The successful candidate will be personable, fluent in English, reasonably computer literate and social media savvy, and comfortable making basic calculations. While office space can be made available, this role can be fulfilled from a home office. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and include a base salary and incentive plan.

If you are interested please send your CV to laura.machan@oakvillenews.org