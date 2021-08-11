Kalpana Rajgopalan appointed Oakville's Deputy Fire Chief

Town of Oakville Kalpana Rajgopalan

Oakville council appointed Kalpana Rajgopalan as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Oakville Fire department. She begins her new role on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Rajgopalan is a seasoned fire professional with more than 15 years of leadership in the fire service, emergency management, and public health. Most recently, Rajgopalan held the position of Associate Director with Toronto Public Health and helped lead efforts in strategic planning and program support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of Council, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Kalpana Rajgopalan to the Town of Oakville," said Mayor Rob Burton. "Her leadership, experience, and depth of knowledge will serve our community well, and we look forward to working with her."

Before working at Toronto Public Health, Rajgopalan was Assistant Chief for Professional Development and Accreditation with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services. Her career has also included senior management positions with the Ministry of the Solicitor General in Emergency Management Ontario, the Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Provincial Operations Centre.

Her work with legislation, policies and procedures, and firefighter certification systems through Academic Standards & Evaluation are exceptionally well known. Her involvement in strategic planning, risk management and analysis, stakeholder engagement, and emergency management and planning at different levels of governance will be an asset.

Rajgopalan will oversee the Fire Prevention, Public Education and External stakeholder engagement division within the department. The Oakville Fire Department also has Deputy Chiefs in Operations, Training, Emergency Management and Special Projects.

Rajgopalan will also assist in implementing the Fire Master Plan and the Center for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation process. She will develop and then deliver departmental policies, programs, business plans, and areas of financial responsibility that support the town’s strategic direction.

"I am extremely pleased Kalpana Rajgopalan is joining our exceptional team," said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. "She is a transformational leader with great experience, vision, teamwork, amazing work ethic and personable approach."

Over 240 full-time personnel deliver fire and rescue services in Oakville. They staff the department 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring the safety of Oakville residents and visitors. The Oakville Fire department operates from nine station locations and the Oakville Training Campus for Emergency Excellence.