Kerr Candy comes to Oakville

There's a new kid on the block. Actually, the same kids are on the block, with a new Candy store! One of Canada's oldest candy companies is ready to open up shop in Oakville, and they're celebrating their 126th birthday this August!

Kerr Candy is one of Canada's largest producers of lollypops, "consistently making the best lollypops in Canada," as they proudly assert. Photo by Iwona Castiello d'Antonio on Unsplash

Kerr Candy, a manufacturer of numerous confectionery products in Toronto since the early 1900s, is in the process of moving its entire operation to Oakville at 2351 Winston Park Drive.

The establishment is noted for its many products, including:

Caramels

Soft Butterscotch

Scotch Mints

Striped Mints

Toffee

Fruit Drops

More

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kerr Candy Kerr’s manufactures numerous confectionary products, including classics like Caramels, Soft Butterscotch, Scotch Mints, Striped Mints, Toffee, Fruit Drops, and more. Kerr’s is also one of Canada’s largest producers of Lollypops, Photo courtesy of Kerr Candy.

Several Kerr's products are perfect for people with specific allergies offering peanut-free, tree nut-free, gluten-free, halal, and kosher options. There are no-sugar-added options for diabetics and folks on a sugar-reduced diet. With vegetarian and plant-based options making the line-up, one can't really go wrong with candy here.

"The move is underway, and our last day of production at 956 Islington was June 24th," said Whitney Martyniuk, Marketing, Digital & Retail Marketing Manager at Kerr Candy. "Since then, we have made significant progress in moving our machinery and production equipment to its new home in Oakville. We are very excited about our move since the new facility gives us more warehouse storage, room for growth, and extended shipping hours."

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kerr Candy. Kerr Candy'snew address is 2351 Winston Park Drive. Photo courtesy of Kerr Candy.

Keep an eye out for this new player in the Candy market in Oakville. Get your fill of Kerr Candy's products on kerrs.com.