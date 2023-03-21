It Pays to Play! author Kristi Herold comes to Oakville

Kristi Herold

Having fun together does more than let off steam - it helps people feel engaged and included and builds a sense of community that translates to the workplace.

JAM’s Founder and CEO Kristi Herold will give an interactive presentation in Oakville, all about learning to make "play" a part of your company's culture, giving your team more reasons to love where they work!

An entrepreneur at heart, Kristi Herold combined her passion for sport, business, and community in 1996 when she founded JAM. As one of the world's largest adult recreational sports league providers, JAM connects millions of people through play. When the 2020 pandemic forced sports to pause, Kristi’s team created a new service: providing professionally hosted virtual (and now in-person and hybrid) events to help corporate teams worldwide stay connected through play.

To share her knowledge with a wider audience, Kristi authored "It Pays to PLAY - How Play Improves Business Culture" on Nov. 15, 2022. She is a speaker and consultant helping organizations worldwide to improve workplace culture.

Herold was recognized in the Top 100 Canada’s Most Powerful Women and a Canadian Women Entrepreneur awards finalist. She has earned multiple Great Places to Work certifications. Governor General awarded her the “Queen’s Diamond Jubilee” in 2022.

On Wednesday, April 5, Christie will speak at Sheridan College’s Oakville campus from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with registration, including a signed copy of Kristi's book, It Pays to Play!

This event is presented by Henderson Partners LLP & Candybox Marketing.