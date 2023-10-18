Lisa Azzuolo appointed as Oakville Chamber Board of Directors Chair

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce have announced the new Chair of the Board of Directors, Lisa Azzuolo, Chief Marketing Officer at Bennett Jones SLP.

With nearly three decades of professional services experience, Lisa is, "a visionary leader known for building high-performing teams" according to the Chamber.

As Bennett Jones’ Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa spearheads a cutting-edge team of creative and talented professionals across Canada, driving the development and execution of the firm’s marketing and business development strategy.

Before joining Bennett Jones, Lisa orchestrated intergraded marketing and communications for a financial services company. She held senior marketing and client relations positions with two other prominent Canadian law firms.

With her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, Lisa continues to be a dynamic and impactful leader.

2023-2024 Board of Directors

Immediate Past Chair: Doug Eglington, Chairman, Euro-Line Appliances

Vice Chair: Marie-Therese Houde, President, See It Forward Consulting Inc.

Treasurer: John Piper, Owner, Piper Foods/McDonald's Restaurants

Corporate Secretary: Orie Niedzviecki, Partner, O'Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP

Directors: