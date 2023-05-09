Lisa Raitt and Anne McLean talk at chamber event

Join the Honourable Lisa Raitt and the Honourable Anne McLellan in a conversation on Canada's future economic growth. The event's moderator is the Honourable Perrin Beatty, President & CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

A key topic of discussion will be the Coalition for a Better Future's scorecard, which tracks and monitors Canada's performance toward long-term targets. The scorecard incorporates 21 critical metrics across six themes and three central goals: Winning Globally, Living Better, and Growing Sustainably.⁠

About Lisa Raitt

Lisa Raitt is a Canadian politician who served as the Conservative MP for Milton from 2008 to 2019. During her time in parliament, Raitt served in various roles, including Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Transport. She was also the Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition from 2017 to 2019. Raitt holds a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

About Anne McLellan

Anne McLellan is a Canadian politician, lawyer, and academic who served as a Liberal MP from 1993 to 2006 for Edmonton Centre. During her time in parliament, she held several key positions, including Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Minister of Health, and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. In 2017, McLellan was appointed by the Canadian government to lead a task force on the legalization and regulation of cannabis in Canada.

About the Coalition for a Better Future

The Coalition for a Better Future is a diverse group of 120 Canadian leaders and organizations – across business, labour, and civil society – working together to achieve a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Canada.⁠

Event information

Raitt and McLellan will speak at a luncheon hosted by the Oakville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 31, at the Oakville Conference Centre. Lunch served.⁠ Individual tickets ($75 member/$100 non-member) & tables of eight ($600 member/$800 non-member) are available via the chamber.