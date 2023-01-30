Little Bunny Toys online store, a new Oakville business

× Expand Little Bunny Toys

Long-standing friends Niki Vahidian and Maria Miri were looking for toys for their children that were more substantial and challenging than those found in well-known toy chains. Nor did they feel good about donating the plastic toys they owned or that were gifted to them because they knew that those toys would ultimately end up in a landfill.

They determined that there was a gap between the demand and availability of products for other like-minded mothers.

Uniquely, both possessing Industrial Engineering backgrounds, equipped to streamline an operation as well as to identify the quality of mechanics applied to the construction of a toy, they considered finding other options.

The two friends decided to pool their considerable expertise to offer other parents toys that are educational, environment-friendly, and primarily made of wood or recyclable plastics.

Vahidian and Miri opened Little Bunny Toys online in September 2022. The careful selection of manufacturers includes only award-winning toys whose companies demonstrate solid efforts in sustainability.

Green Toys, for example, recycles milk bottles, utilizing strict Food Safety standards to create their iconic toys. HABA was founded in the early 1900s in Germany. Their sustainability practices span the entire process, from creating their power source and use of water-soluble colours to reforestation.

It was important for Niki and Maria to offer guilt-free toys to their customers. Some of their signature items are the educational pieces from Smart Games, Beleduc puzzles, and the stimulating colours by HABA toys.

Most of their inventory originates from European brands, citing the appreciation for craftsmanship. Though extremely excited that the company is introducing a new Canadian toy maker Coco Village, one of the first few distributors, manufacturing eco-friendly, gender-neutral, Montessori-based toys.

Vahidian adds that Little Bunny Toys carry Montessori toys or those that are Montessori inspired.

The merchandise is available online only, though consideration is being given to a physical space in the future. Inventory is held locally to facilitate one-day free delivery to Oakville and Burlington residents.

The company also offers price-matching as well as tax-free purchases. As a small business with optional tax collection, the company opted to pass on those additional savings to its customers.

Vahidian and Miri also hope to make their toys available through consignment. Opportunities are being researched and pursued for playgrounds and other resources.

Near the end of last year, the two donated books to local Little Free Library exchanges. Niki announces, “We are inviting charities in Burlington and Oakville to please reach out to us. We would be more than happy to discuss ways for Little Bunny Toys to give back.”

She concludes, “We are a local business. Every business is here to make a profit for sure, but during this journey, first, we learned a lot to realize this new business, and secondly, we would love to help other parents to find challenging, enjoyable and safe toys for their kids.”