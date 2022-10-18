Local entrepreneurs inspired at Small Business Week breakfast

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Moatassem Moatez of MyCourier inspiring keynote at the breakfast kick-off for Small Business Week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Oakville Chamber and BDC kicked off Small Business Week with a breakfast and keynote speaker, 2022 Oakville Awards for Business Excellence recipient and international TEDx thought leader Moatassem Moatez of MYCourier Inc.

Small Business Week is an opportunity for entrepreneurs of small businesses to come together to share their thoughts, build connections and learn from peers who are successfully navigating similar business challenges.

Mr. Moatez shared his inspiring and harrowing tale of arriving in Oakville in 2019 and building an outdoor camping product, only to launch in a world that locked down in March 2020. Nothing he did was going to give that product life.

So after "a very dark period," as he put it, he was inspired by a call to a shop to deliver food to his home and was told that they were at capacity, but he could come to pick it up.

He saw the problem and became inspired to find the solution, so he decided to learn everything he could about the delivery business taking shits at all hours for all kinds of products.

After accumulating knowledge and developing a business plan, he took the next step, which led to his eventual delivery partnership with Amazon.

His step-by-step approach was inspiring for many entrepreneurs in the audience.

Following Moatez’s keynote was a question-and-answer session with Moatassem Moatez, Orla Johnson of SOCS Retail Solutions Inc, and Owen Hargreaves of Expedia Cruises Oakville South moderated by a representative of the BDC.

They answered questions about attracting and keeping talent with labour shortages, coping with recessions, forward planning, and understanding their business’ value proposition.

The morning ended with Chamber president France Fournier commenting, "Hope you are as inspired as I am."

Tomorrow Oct. 19, the Chamber and BDC hosts the Small Business Week trade show, showcasing 30+ booths, featuring the MNP Lounge with an antipasto bar, sliders, and a poutine bar.

Small Business Week ends Oct. 20, with attendees exploring Oakville’s business community by touring one of the vibrant core business areas: Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, or Bronte Village. Tours include stopovers at local small businesses, with networking & refreshments to follow at a local restaurant!

There is still time for you to take part; more information is available on the Oakville Chamber website.