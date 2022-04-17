Looking for a good interior design

× Expand ARIDO via Sheridan College The team’s winning entry celebrated the “Past of Design,” taking users on a historic journey, bringing back to life the symbolism and themes of past designs which influence interior design today.

Sheridan is proud to celebrate the success of six students in the Honours Bachelor of Interior Design (HBID) program at the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO)’s recent Remo Challenge.

Students in the HBID program were tasked with creating an engaging virtual event for the ARIDO Remo Event Floor Plan Competition. Design teams competed in the design of a virtual event space that members engaged in and used as they attended ARIDO’s virtual event and networked with their peers.

Criteria included a focus on ARIDO’s work to advance equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility (EDAA) within the design profession and industry.

The team’s winning entry celebrated the “Past of Design,” taking users on a historic journey, bringing back to life the symbolism and themes of past designs which influence interior design today. Their design concept drew inspiration from the ornateness and individuality that these interior spaces embraced.

Fourth-year students Dayana Naumov from Oakville, Hanna Szoboszlai, April Metzner, Claire Martin, Carina Redigonda and Nicole Whiteside contributed the winning submission in this first of its kind design challenge, in the Day 1 Educate Stream.

“The ARIDO Design Challenge is a great opportunity for students in our program to showcase their skills and talents to more than 3,300 registered, intern, educator and student ARIDO members from across Ontario,” said Brad Culver, Program Coordinator for the Honours Bachelor of Interior Design.

“The exposure gained at an event such as this helps our students gain confidence and hands-on, real-world experience as they work towards the successful completion of their program and the ability to graduate career-ready. We’re so proud to celebrate the fantastic success of these six talented students.”

In addition to the team’s success, fourth-year student Samantha McNair placed second in ARIDO’s most prestigious individual student competition, the Norma Ruth Ridley Scholarship competition, for her design of The Wellness Centre. McNair represented Sheridan as this year’s top student, competing against the top graduating student from each of the ten college and university interior design programs in Ontario.

Students in this scholarship challenge were tasked with researching, designing and developing a building space at a university to help promote student well-being in a post-pandemic era. McNair was able to apply the knowledge gained from her undergraduate research thesis on mental health and well-being to create a meaningful submission which would inspire a sense of hope and inclusivity. Her focus on sustainability connects students both to nature and to each other. The prize was awarded at the ARIDO awards presentation on March 31, 2022.

The winning designs were showcased throughout the three-day ARIDO Summit and AGM, held on Remo’s virtual conference platform.