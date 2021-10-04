Love Local: Shop Local

Our local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and the local economy, and Oakville knows it. Throughout the pandemic, Oakville residents have been strong supporters of local businesses, buying gift certificates, placing take-out orders, and making online or curbside purchases.

Yes, these businesses are critical to our Town. They support local sports teams and are key supporters of local charities and not-for-profits. Visit Oakville's Taste of Oakville depends on local restaurants, and the Big Brothers’ Bowlerama succeeds because of Oakville’s retailers and other small businesses. And that’s not to mention the environmental benefits of shopping close to home.

The owners and managers of local Oakville businesses are our neighbours and our friends. In spite of your support, COVID-19 has hit them very hard. This is especially true for independent companies without head office support. And of course, hospitality businesses, gyms and salons have been hurt the most. And they are going into their toughest months: back-to-school buying is over, and, as the weather turns, pedestrian shopping slows down and patios lose their appeal. Christmas shopping starts later, so October and November are always slower months.

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch a new “Love Local” (#lovelocal) campaign to encourage Oakvilleans to shop local first. With help from the Federal Government, the Chamber will be promoting local businesses by deploying a 15 by 6-foot mobile public art installation around the different shopping districts. This will be supported by social media campaigns and a video campaign with Chris Mei of the Weather Network, which is located in Oakville.

There will be promotional giveaway sweatshirts, toques and totes produced by a local branded item supplier, Entripy.

Oakville Chamber of Commerce Free Swag Entripy supplies apparel

The art installation is built by Oakville’s Media Resources and branding has been developed by Oakville’s Treehouse Creative: every penny of the money spent to promote main street Oakville businesses is being spent in Oakville!

Local storefronts and a vibrant healthy business community are a key part of what makes Oakville a real community. Our City that calls itself a Town and acts like a Village needs local shopkeepers, local restaurants, local services and local employers to be the wonderful place it is to live. You can find a list of Oakville businesses to support at Oakvillechamber.com, and lists of businesses in each shopping area at these Business Improvement Area websites:

Love Local: Shop Oakville. The Campaign will be running throughout the fall. Keep an eye out for pop-up events featuring the mobile Love Local public art installation!