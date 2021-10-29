It’s been so great to see the community engaging with the Oakville Chamber of Commerce’s “Love Local” #lovelocal campaign and getting excited about supporting our local businesses!

The 5 x 2 metre mobile Love Local installation (created by Oakville’s Media Resources) has reached its third destination on its tour around Oakville. It first made its debut at Oakville Place, then headed to Sixteen Mile Sports Complex to watch the 2021 Curling Masters. It has now landed in Bronte Village Business Improvement Area (BIA). You can catch the installation visiting all of Oakville’s shopping districts, take a snap and tag yourself on Instagram, from Bronte to Kerr Village and Downtown Oakville, and other local areas throughout the fall.

Hundreds of free limited-edition Love Local swag items (designed by Oakville’s own Treehouse Creative Branding and produced by Entripy right here in Oakville) have been distributed, with many more items to give away! Make sure you tag the Oakville Chamber in your social media posts showing us how you #lovelocal for a chance to win some of your own.

Yes, local businesses are critical to our Town. They support local sports teams and are key supporters of local charities and not-for-profits. Visit Oakville’s Taste of Oakville depends on local restaurants, and the Big Brothers’ Big Sisters' Bowlerama succeeds because of Oakville’s retailers and other small businesses. And that’s not to mention the environmental benefits of shopping close to home.

The owners and managers of local Oakville businesses are our neighbours and our friends. In spite of your support, COVID-19 has hit them very hard. This is especially true for the independent companies without head office support. And of course, hospitality businesses have been hurt the most.

We all want to live in a community, and our local businesses are at the heart of Oakville..the City that calls itself a Town and acts like a Village. They are there when we need them, and right now they need us. As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, we can’t wait to see how the people of Oakville will continue to show their support!