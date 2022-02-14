Lower-income families paying more federal taxes

× Expand StockMonkeys.com - Foter - CC BY Scrabble pieces spelling taxes

According to the Fraser Institute, most lower-income Canadian families with children pay higher federal personal income taxes, which Ren Henderson, FPCA and Partner of Henderson, Roller, Smit LLP, states is "materially correct."

"Various governments since 2015 have used social policy rather than tax policy to benefit lower-income Canadians," comments Henderson.

"This use of social policy supplement payments, which is income-based (tested) to receive, creates a dependency on the lower-income level to qualify and ends up as a disincentive to generate taxable income and pay tax."

"So yes, it's correct but incomplete."

“The federal government has repeatedly asserted personal income taxes were reduced to help alleviate financial pressure on families, when in fact, Ottawa has increased the personal income tax burden for many of those very families that can least afford it,” said Jake Fuss, senior economist at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Impact of Federal Income Tax Changes on Canadian Families in the Bottom 20 Percent of Earners, 2022.

In 2015, the government reduced the second-lowest personal income tax rate (from 22 per cent to 20.5 per cent) and eliminated income-splitting for couples with children under 18 and several tax credits, which more than offset the savings from the tax rate reduction.

As a result, 60 per cent of taxpaying families with children in the bottom 20 per cent of income earners (families with income below $70,991 in 2019) paid more federal personal income tax. Specifically, they’re paying, on average, $233 more compared with 2015.

The study compared federal personal income taxes for families with children in 2015 versus 2019 using a model by Statistics Canada, which includes information for more than 1 million Canadians in over 300,000 households with approximately 600 variables included for each individual.