Minto Communities GTA’s North Oak development brings first geo-exchange technology to Oakville

× Expand Minto Left to right: Diego Mandelbaum, VP of Development, Creative Energy, Krishnan Iyer, President and CEO, CreativeEnergy, Mayor of Oakville Rob Burton, Ward 7 Regional and Town Councillor Pavan Parmar, Carl Pawlowski, ProjectManager, Sustainability, Minto Communities GTA, Mike LaPlante, Vice President of Land Development, Minto Communities GTA.

Last month, Minto Communities GTA began drilling for their community energy system, the first step in delivering low-carbon energy to the North Oak towers in the Oakvillage master-planned community at Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road.

In partnership with Creative Energy, the geo-exchange community energy system is one of the first of its kind in the GTA and will reduce fossil fuel use for space heating and cooling by up to 95%.

Celebrating this milestone ground-breaking alongside Minto Communities GTA last month was Mayor Rob Burton, who recognized the developer for leading the charge in sustainable building practices, supporting the town’s community energy strategy, and doing their part to ensure Oakville continues to be Canada’s most livable community.

Geo-exchange technology allows the earth beneath the buildings to act as a thermal battery. In the colder months, heat is removed from the earth and used by the buildings so that natural gas does not have to be burned.

Conversely, in the summer months when the buildings need cooling, heat is removed and put back into the earth rather than running a cooling tower which consumes potable water and electricity.

Heat pumps move heat in and out of the earth, and the geo-exchange system connected to the heat pumps acts as a heat exchanger with the earth. Once complete, there will be hundreds of boreholes beneath the footprint of each tower circulating water as the heat exchange medium.

"We’re thrilled to begin drilling at our North Oak towers," says Mike LaPlante, Vice President of Land Development, Minto Communities GTA.

"Sustainability has always been at the forefront of our work, and we pledge to continue to push the needle on sustainable infrastructure and implementing innovative technologies that benefit homeowners and our communities. In addition to significantly reducing carbon emissions, this community energy system will also protect residents from rising energy costs."

"Ensuring that new communities being developed comply with rigorous energy standards is crucial in reducing carbon emissions and supporting climate change mitigation efforts," says Carl Pawlowski, Project Manager, Minto Communities GTA.

"The geo-exchange system being deployed at North Oak will help Oakville achieve its community energy strategy goals, and we’re so proud knowing we’re one of the first to bring this technology to the GTA."

North Oak phase 4A launched in March 2021, with phase 4B following in July 2021. Once complete, they will be part of a 5-tower block in the 38-hectare master-planned community offering connections to green space, access to retail, restaurants, public transit, and major highways.

The community is currently under construction with completion slated for 2027, with a new tower planned to launch this summer. To register for future phases of Oakvillage, visit: www.minto.com.