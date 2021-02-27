MOM2MOM BIZ Network supports Halton Women's Place

× Expand Bella B. Onay

For the last year, Halton Region and the world have been navigating a state of emergency - a global pandemic. With restrictions around travel and even leaving your home, many of us were forced into a slower pace of life. Some welcomed this change - an opportunity to spend more time with our children or our spouse. But for some, home hasn't been the safe space it was intended to be.

Every year, MOM2MOM BIZ Women Entrepreneur Network hosts an annual International Women's Day event to fundraise for the Halton Women's Place - a shelter and crisis service centre for abused women and children. And this year, the services of this organization are needed more than ever.

When Bella Onay, founder and connector of MOM2MOM BIZ, read in the news that the intimate partner violence-related charges jumped by more than 140% in January 2021 compared to a year ago, she couldn't just sit back. She jumped into action organizing 2021 IWD virtual events and fundraiser to raise awareness.

"I ordered purple ribbon and wooden beads to make highly visible necklaces to sell and raise funds," says Onay. The first group of necklaces sold out in two days.

In two weeks, over 100 women have purchased purple ribbon awareness necklaces to say #stopdomesticabuse and so far, the initiative has raised over $2,000 for the women's shelter.

"I received orders from Toronto, Hamilton, Brampton, and Stoney Creek. Women are wearing their necklaces and sending their photos to add to the awareness collage," says Bella. She also adds, "For those of us fortunate enough to feel safe in our homes, this is our opportunity to step up and bring that sense of safety to others."

MOM2MOM BIZ also rallied to celebrate the International Women's Day together with its member speakers and facilitators. "This year's #IWD2021 theme is #ChooseToChallenge. 2021 is also a year to heal, and find balance", says Bella.

The virtual event series will take place between March 1 through March 5 and will cover topics like emotional intelligence, creating meaningful relationships, healing heart meditation, sound healing and more. Events are accessible by donation to Halton Women's Place and tickets can be accessed on mom2mombiz.ca website.