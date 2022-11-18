Mr. Sun Tea Oakville creates unique flavours with handmade tapioca pearls in their bubble tea

× Expand Mr. Sun Mr. Sun Tea Shop Oakville

Founding bubble tea shop Red Sun Tea was launched in 1999. To date, there are more than 500 franchise stores in Taiwan. Red Sun Tea became a celebrity brand famous for the "Special Tea." The media dubbed the franchise "the Thomas Alva Edison in the tea industry." The brand was the first to introduce Heineken Green Tea, Mr. Sun Special, Cheese Milk Foam Oolong Tea drinks, and more.

The company broke through the traditional way of producing tapioca pearls by offering them professionally handcrafted in the recipe instead of by machine. Red Sun hired a professional tapioca pearl expert to teach the secret of making the freshest and tastiest.

Establishing a new name in North America, the first Mr. Sun Tea opened in 2017 in Toronto.

Annually, a new product is released that claims a level of fame, like Mr. Sun's Green Tea, made with Heineken beer. In 2005, the flavour sold a record 2.5 million cups in six months.

Jacky Chow saw the franchise potential and left his job in telecommunications to open his location in Oakville, Ontario (address and contact at the bottom of story) – one of only three in the GTA. The shop tried a soft opening on Nov. 3, and due to the overwhelming response, Chow has extended the Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off promotion until Nov. 24.

The bubble teas that contain tapioca pearls or boba available at Mr. Sun's are unique in many ways. Eighteen flavour combinations are offered, the boba is handmade, and the teas are hand-shaken to control the temperature and overall quality. Natural collagen is added; it uses natural ingredients with fewer additives and 30% less fat than its competitors.

The open concept allows customers to watch the process while in the store—Chow sources as many fruits and ingredients as possible. The drink prices range from $4.50 to $9. While Chow awaits a liquor license, the Heineken used is non-alcoholic.

Follow the Oakville shop on social media for up-to-date specials and new flavour announcements. Mr. Sun Tea Oakville shares an Instagram account. Therefore, some of the drinks may not be found at all locations.

"Our logo is a mustache that is also tea leaves to depict our artistic vision and creative spirit. The core value of Mr. Sun is health, innovation, and style"—evidenced by using Heineken as flavour to a bubble tea, giving new meaning to brewing a cup.