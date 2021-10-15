NBCUniversal supports aspiring Black, Indigenous and Racialized student filmmakers

Sheridan is proud to announce a new partnership with NBCUniversal. Designed to support students in Sheridan’s Bachelor of Film and Television program who identify as Black, Indigenous and/or from a racialized community, the partnership will provide bursaries and creative project grants during the 2021/22 academic year.

“Sheridan has made it a priority to advance opportunities for students from racialized communities,” says Ted Gervan, Dean of the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design. “We are grateful that NBCUniversal is taking a leadership role in helping to amplify new voices, ensuring that future generations of film and television artists will not be left behind.”

Students studying in the Bachelor of Film and Television program at Sheridan will have the opportunity to apply for the bursaries this month, and for the creative project grants later this year. Grant recipients will also be mentored by an industry member or a member of Sheridan’s alumni community. Sheridan’s film and television programs are well known in the industry, with more than 3,000 graduates now leading successful careers in the screen and media areas.

Students can apply for this $2,500 bursary until November 1, 2021.