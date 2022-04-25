Need an engineering permit?

The Town of Oakville is adding more permit applications online to make it easier and faster for developers, contractors, businesses and residents to do business with the town. The online process enables them to submit, make payments, manage and track the status of applications.

“We are working towards making Oakville a digitally connected community, improving the ease, speed and experience in accessing town services,” commented Mayor Burton about the digital transition.

Starting April 25, 2022, the latest addition to the town’s online services includes the development engineering permits. The town will add sign permits and noise exemption permits on May 16. Later this year, planning and development-related applications will transition entirely online.

These enhancements are part of the Digital Oakville Plan, with the town launching more projects in 2022 and beyond.

Individuals who require support with their online applications can contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 for assistance.