HIPPY Halton selects new executive director

Over 18 years since June Cockwell discovered the HIPPY program and established it in Halton. In the spring of this year, June Cockwell informed HIPPY Halton that she would transition out of her position as executive director. After advertising the position, the Board selected and appointed Daniela Palau as the new ED of HIPPY Halton.

Daniela's story is a beautiful illustration of the power of the HIPPY program.

Coming from Argentina, Daniela joined HIPPY in 2009 as a HIPPY mom. Shortly thereafter, she became a Home Visitor.

Daniela progressed to being the Coordinator of Home Visitors, and she has built a robust and supportive team of seven Home Visitors and an Outreach Worker who are dedicated to serving HIPPY's families.

Daniela has acted as a resource and mentor for HIPPY sites across Canada. HIPPY Halton's umbrella organization, Mothers Matter Centre, recognized her work and contribution earlier this year when they selected her 2023 Canadian Coordinator of the Year

June and Daniela have worked very closely for the last ten years as June shared, "I could not wish for a more dedicated and passionate advocate for HIPPY and our families. Daniela thoroughly understands the challenges and the joys of our program; she brings both empathy and experience to her new position."

Congratulations and welcome, Daniela – HIPPY Halton is in excellent hands!

About HIPPY Halton

HIPPY's 30-week program offers vulnerable parents and newcomers the opportunity to support their children's learning.

Research shows that children who lag at school entry seldom, if ever, catch up.

HIPPY employs Home Visitors in their first job in Canada to make 30 weekly home visits to parents of families. The Home Visitors teach parents the week's activities based on learning through play and children's literature. They also offer community resources for children and families.

Parents spend the next five days teaching their 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children the pre-reading, pre-writing and pre-math skills they will need to confidently enter school and be ready to learn.

While building even better relationships with their children, mothers develop their English literacy skills, pride, self-confidence, and an understanding of school expectations.

Bi-weekly group meetings offer speakers and a peer group to often isolated parents.

Home Visitors also develop their workplace and English literacy skills. They are guided to prepare for higher-level employment with a Canadian work record and references to ease their integration into the workforce.

HIPPY's 30-week program for each of four years has a lifetime effect on all participants!

More information about HIPPY Halton is available on their website.