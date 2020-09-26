New COVID rules for business as new cases rise

× Expand Roberto Carlos Roman on Unsplash

The Ontario government has amended the Rules for Areas in Stage 3 under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, to tighten public health measures in response to the recent rise in cases of COVID-19.

To ensure the continued health and safety of Ontarians, reduce the risk of transmission, and limit future outbreaks of COVID-19, the amended order will apply province-wide effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday September 26 and will:

Apply additional measures and restrictions to restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments (including nightclubs) by prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m., and prohibiting the consumption of alcohol on the premises after 12 a.m. until 9 a.m., and requiring establishments to close by 12 a.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. except for takeout or delivery;

Close all strip clubs across the province; and

Require businesses or organizations to comply with any advice, recommendations, and instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on screening for COVID-19.

