New members of Halton Healthcare Board of Directors

Mr. Richard Nunn, Chair of the Halton Healthcare Board of Directors, announced the newly elected and appointed members to the Board of Directors. They are David Bronicheski, Stacey Nagle, Dr. Blair Baker and Dr. Meghan Daly.

David Bronicheski

Halton Healthcare

David Bronicheski was the Chief Financial Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. from 2007 to 2020 and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Amtelecom Income Fund from 2003 to 2007. David is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Professional Accountant and currently serves on several boards of public, private and non-profit corporations. David was a community representative on Halton Healthcare’s Finance & Audit Committee and the Quality Committee in 2020/21. As an elected Board Director he will represent the Town of Oakville and will serve as Treasurer.

Stacey Nagle

Halton Healthcare

Stacey Nagle is a partner in Deloitte’s Audit and Assurance practice. She has worked in Canada and the US and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants. Her extensive public company experience spans serving companies in the asset management and manufacturing industries; however, she has served a number of different industries during her tenure. Stacey is also a member of the Canadian Performance Board of CPA Canada. Stacey was a community representative on Halton Healthcare’s Finance & Audit Committee in 2020/21. As an elected Board Director she will represent the Town of Milton.

Board representatives for Halton Healthcare Professional Staff

Dr. Blair Baker and Dr. Meghan Daly have been appointed to the Board as representatives of the Halton Healthcare Professional Staff Association (PSA). Both were recently elected to the roles of vice president of the PSA and will join Dr. Hanif Jamal, president of the PSA on the Board.

Halton Healthcare

Dr. Blair Baker

Dr. Baker has been an Emergency Physician at Milton District Hospital for seven years and is an Assistant Clinical Professor at McMaster University. He has worked as a Hospitalist and has supported the community palliative care, stroke and code blue teams in his career.

Dr. Meghan Daly

Halton Healthcare

Dr. Meghan Daly is an Emergency Physician at Georgetown Hospital and is leading the development of the Palliative Care Physician Program for Halton Hills. Dr. Daly previously practiced Family-Obstetrics at Women’s College Hospital and worked across northern Canada serving remote and Indigenous communities.

Halton Healthcare is governed by a voluntary board consisting of 20 elected and appointed individuals who bring diverse skills, expertise and experience to hospital governance on behalf of the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville. New Board members were confirmed in June 2021 at the Annual General Meeting; these individuals join the current board members in providing governance and oversight over the organization.

The Board expresses thanks to Jennifer Tindale, Wendy Millar, Dr. Dalal Aziz and Dr. Michael Zettler who have completed their terms.