New online course to help reduce inequities in the community

× Expand Kevin Sousa

The Oakville Community Foundation has launched a new online course to the local charitable sector. The course is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and has been co-developed with Enable Education and in collaboration with local community partners.

Through the course, participants benefit from the guidance of subject matter experts, champions and knowledge keepers as participants reflect on their own organization’s DEI journey. The course has four modules that support the development of an inclusive mindset and propose actionable steps to work towards truth and reconciliation, equity and anti-racism.

Each module consists of a variety of videos with a total running time of one hour. Time spent on the training will vary from participant to participant and can be completed one module at a time. Topics include board diversity, the Indigenous perspective, gender equality and equity and anti-racism.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this course to our local community and to provide new learning opportunities to build a more inclusive Oakville,” said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement at The Foundation. “We are especially thankful to the team at Enable Education for allowing us to provide this course free of charge and helping us to further our goal of a community where no one is left behind.”

Through the modules, participants will learn to look critically at inclusion and diversity while working towards positive change to benefit individuals at all levels of their organizations and the communities they serve.

“As part of our social impact initiatives, Enable Education looks for opportunities to collaborate on socially focused projects that train and educate an organization’s stakeholders or community. Our goal is to complete projects that positively impact society via our mission of ‘Revolutionizing Education,” said Rod Heinz, video producer at Enable Education. “The Reconciliation, Equity, and Anti-Racism course is a practical starting point to help charitable organizations on their journey towards an inclusive, anti-racist, and equitable community. This program helps you identify gaps and opportunities within your organization through learnings, reflections, and course activities.”

The course was piloted in the fall of 2021 by The Foundation’s key stakeholders, including staff, board members and volunteers. In January of this year, the course was made available to charities included in The Foundation’s GIVEOakville 2021 campaign, which shared the course with their stakeholders. To date, 74 participants have registered for the course, and 26 participants have completed the full course.

Enable Education’s website can be found here.

To inquire about the Enable course for your organization, please email [email protected]. For more information, go to www.theocf.org.