New Updates to Oakville Transit

Starting September 5th, there are going to be some changes to Oakville Transit.

Leading the series of updates is the return of Route 5 to Dundas Street between Sixth Line and Neyagawa Blvd.

Route 5 will stop along Dundas Street at:

Neyagawa Blvd.

George Savage Blvd./Town Blvd.

Preserve Drive/ Harman Gate

Sixth Line

Post Road

In addition to the above, Route 5A will continue to serve Wheat Boom Drive and Sixteen Mile Drive.

Increase of service levels

There will be an increase in the frequency of service options for several routes.

Route 5/5A will run every 15 minutes during Monday to Friday peak hours. and every 30 minutes during the day on Saturdays and Sunday (including holidays).

Route 15 will run every 30 minutes Monday to Friday.

Route 14/14A and Route 24 will run every 15 minutes during Monday to Friday peak hours.

System schedule changes

As a direct result of GO Transit changes to Lakeshore West GO rail service, schedule changes are being implemented on weekday bus schedules to optimize the best possible connections throughout the day.

Most routes serving the Oakville GO station will depart at :22 and :52 after the hour during the day, instead of the current schedule where routes depart at :10 and :40. Some routes will depart at :07 and :37 after the hour

Route departure times at Appleby GO, Bronte GO and Clarkson GO will also be changed

Affected routes: 1, 3, 4, 5/5A, 10, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 28, 34 and 120

To preview the new schedules, visit Schedules & Maps or open the Oakville Transit service schedules effective September 5, 2021.

For more information visit the Oakville Transit website!