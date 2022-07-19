Nick Davis named 2022 Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year

Nick Davis Nick Davis of Nick Davis Group

Nick Davis of Nick Davis Group is still in amazement over being recognized by the business sector of his hometown for contributions to not only business but also his community work.

Davis shares, “This is the first time that a realtor has won an award from the Oakville Chamber of Commerce.”

Community involvement became a natural part of Nick Davis’ persona early on. Born and raised in the town of Oakville, his commitment as a team player as well to his involvement in the community became deeply rooted as a AAA hockey player with the Oakville Rangers, then with the Oakville Blades Junior A team.

Established by the Oakville Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Oakville West, this award recognizes an individual under 40 who exhibits extraordinary energy, inspiration, leadership and/or innovation in their business pursuits.

Thirteen selected judges, made up of respected Oakville community leaders in business, reviewed the nominees for this category. They established, “With a passion for real estate, in-depth knowledge of the local markets, commitment to civic participation and a firm believer in his community, Nick Davis goes “beyond the sale.”

Nick Davis Royal LePage Oakville

As a realtor with Royal LePage, Davis leads a team of a few good agents, offering a small boutique-style service for Oakville and Burlington.

“We spend a lot of time with our clients in order to learn about their individual needs. They also appreciate the marketing service that we offer. It stands out,” remarks Davis.

His team donates a percentage of group sales every month to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

Davis’ charitable nature of giving back extends far beyond writing a cheque.

Nick organizes an annual pumpkin patch for kids that has been expanding in popularity. He hosted a client appreciation event for 350, and this past spring assembled players for a benevolent hockey event, with proceeds going to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

This benefit has a personal connection for Davis. While conquering his state of sobriety, Nick began writing a book, Take Off: Life, Real Estate, Relationships. He believed that sharing his own story might give those struggling with addiction or mental health some inspiration.

He paused on the completion, questioning whether exposing his illness would help or hurt his business. Worried that Davis was sharing his story reached others and encouraged him to finish his book.

Published December 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, Davis discovered how isolation and loss of jobs during lockdowns affected those afflicted with addiction and the mental well-being of others, resonating with those who lost loved ones.

Nick Davis Carol Rinaldi, Nick Davis, Andrew Lewis - Nick Davis Group

He realized that being open about his sobriety helped a lot of men.

Davis then designed a coaching program that focuses on helping men with addiction and sobriety get their lives back on track.

Filling an apparent void, Davis is now searching for a facility to host a counselling centre for men in Oakville.

He hopes to build a TED Talk with international reach, and is happy to announce that he’ll start a podcast in October 2022, aptly called Take Off.

