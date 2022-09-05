Nominations Now Open: 28th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

OABE Noms Open

Nominations are now open for the 28th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE), presented by the Oakville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Rotary Club of Oakville West.

The eight award categories will be accepting nominations until Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. Nominations can be submitted online at www.oabe.ca.

Award Categories:

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year Henderson Partners LLP Mid-size Business of the Year Bell Small Business of the Year O’Connor MacLeod Hanna, LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year Service Industry of the Year Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year KPMG Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year (YPEG Award) Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence of the Year

The Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are dedicated to recognizing exemplary models of excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses. The proceeds from the Awards provide funds for the Rotary Club’s numerous youth and academic programs, such as the Oakville Rotary Education Awards, the Oakville Youth Development Centre, and Camp Enterprise.

About the Oakville Chamber of Commerce

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce was established in 1949 with a mission to foster a healthy, engaged, and sustainable business environment and economy. We are here to help you connect, communicate, and build a strong united business community. We are your Podium of Record – where you can come for trusted and valued business advocacy and support. We accelerate economic growth, and we do it by creating opportunities, championing excellence, investing in the future, and collaborating.

About the Rotary Club of Oakville West

The Rotary Club of Oakville West (RCOW) members are neighbours, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in Oakville, Halton and around the world. Overall, Rotary has over 1.2 million members in thousands of clubs in most countries. The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self,” and speaks for itself. Members of Rotary clubs are known as Rotarians and are well known for their successful Polio Plus vaccination efforts. RCOW is well known locally for its Oakville Rotary Education Awards, its support of youth leadership programs and for its 28-year history with the OABE.