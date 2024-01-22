North Oakville Business Forum to host quarterly networking events

Supplied by Dr. Jimmy Nanda

The North Oakville Business Forum has announced they will begin hosting quarterly networking events in 2024.

Inspired by the overwhelming success of North Oakville Business Forum's first networking event a few weeks ago, the organizers plan to host quarterly events this year.

Participants who benefited from the first event suggested adding features like post-event resources, diverse attendees, engaging content, and effective marketing tactics to leverage ongoing networking opportunities for local businesses.

Nav Nanda, regional and town councillor of Ward 7, had introduced the idea of creating the business forum in a Town Hall last February. In addition, the local residents' association mobilized resources to address the challenges of Ward 7's businesses, which often complained of inadequate attention.

"Ward 7 councillors Nav Nanda and Scott Xie have committed to hosting regular business forum events throughout the year. We are ready to support and help organize them, " said Dr. Jimmy Nanda, a board member of the North Oakville Ward 7 Residents' Association (NOW7).

The organizers plan to invite business experts as guest speakers and use the upcoming events to help small businesses scale their products or services.

Over 40 businesses reserved tables at the first event; another 50 business owners who could not get a table attended to promote their businesses.

Prerna Baweja is a mortgage broker providing financial services related to real estate and home financing. The event "brought tangible business benefits" to her, increasing her visibility as a go-to mortgage broker and strengthening her ties with the local community.

According to Baweja, the networking event, attended by over 500 people, including unique niche home-based businesses, created opportunities for business and professional connections, promoted cultural exchange, and established a social support system.

She also recommended adding interactive workshops, industry-specific roundtables, and virtual networking lounges for a more personalized experience in future events.

Along similar lines, Rohma Zaidi, founder and creative director of Aurié Luxe Co., a newly launched home-based luxury candle business, hopes that the forum extends the value of the event beyond the first one and supports sustaining connections made during the event.

She appreciated how the event helped her with opportunities for sales and partnerships with other businesses.

"With the community growing, it gives everyone a great opportunity to connect, interact, explore and eventually succeed in their careers – be it in their entrepreneurial endeavours or career paths that they have chosen for themselves," Zaidi observed.