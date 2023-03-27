Oakville Awards for Business Excellence finalists for 2023

× Expand Steve Harvey on Unsplash

The Oakville Chamber, with the Rotary Club of Oakville West, released the finalists for the coveted Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE) on March 27.

The awards acknowledge outstanding businesses in our community in the following categories: large business, mid-size business, small business, professional services provider, service industry, entrepreneur, young professional or entrepreneur, and tourism.

Distinguished awards acknowledged the Oakville Community Foundation for the Bell-community builder award, Lions Foundation for Canada Dog Guides for the CN – charity or not-for-profit excellence award and the business icon award was presented to Siemens Canada.

The 2023 OABE finalists

RBC Royal Bank - Large Business Finalists

Aviva Insurance

Reunion Coffee Roasters

Rosehaven Homes Ltd.

Henderson Partners LLP - Mid-size Business Finalists

Cameron’s Brewing

Sanford Media Group Inc.

Ultimate Pool Service

KPMG - Small Business Finalists

On The Spot Carpet Cleaning

Silver Sherpa Inc.

Style Expressions by Monica Rolling

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna, LLP - Professional Services Provider Finalists

Babel Immigration Law Professional Corporation

Bombardieri Family Law Professional Corporation

Wellness for the Body

Media Resources - Service Industry Finalists

Maison Apothecare Inc.

Pharmex Direct Pharmacy

Soccer World

Cogeco - Entrepreneur Finalists

Adrianne Fekete of Star Quality Private Investigations

Darlene Janeiro of Darlene Janeiro Design Group Inc.

Erick Vidal of Caju Multimedia Inc.

Sagen - Young Professional or Entrepreneur Finalists

Rebecca Pointon of SPINCO Oakville

Richard Demille of Richard J. Demille Insurance & Financial Services Ltd.

Wil Costigan of A Very Good Website

Visit Oakville - Tourism Excellence Finalists

Kerr Village BIA

Oakville Place

Paradiso Restaurant

The winners will be announced at a gala taking place at the Oakville Conference Centre on April 26. Tickets are available through the Oakville Chamber’s website.