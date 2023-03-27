Oakville Awards for Business Excellence finalists for 2023

Steve Harvey on Unsplash
The Oakville Chamber, with the Rotary Club of Oakville West, released the finalists for the coveted Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE) on March 27.
The awards acknowledge outstanding businesses in our community in the following categories: large business, mid-size business, small business, professional services provider, service industry, entrepreneur, young professional or entrepreneur, and tourism.
Distinguished awards acknowledged the Oakville Community Foundation for the Bell-community builder award, Lions Foundation for Canada Dog Guides for the CN – charity or not-for-profit excellence award and the business icon award was presented to Siemens Canada.
The 2023 OABE finalists
RBC Royal Bank - Large Business Finalists
- Aviva Insurance
- Reunion Coffee Roasters
- Rosehaven Homes Ltd.
Henderson Partners LLP - Mid-size Business Finalists
- Cameron’s Brewing
- Sanford Media Group Inc.
- Ultimate Pool Service
KPMG - Small Business Finalists
- On The Spot Carpet Cleaning
- Silver Sherpa Inc.
- Style Expressions by Monica Rolling
O’Connor MacLeod Hanna, LLP - Professional Services Provider Finalists
- Babel Immigration Law Professional Corporation
- Bombardieri Family Law Professional Corporation
- Wellness for the Body
Media Resources - Service Industry Finalists
- Maison Apothecare Inc.
- Pharmex Direct Pharmacy
- Soccer World
Cogeco - Entrepreneur Finalists
- Adrianne Fekete of Star Quality Private Investigations
- Darlene Janeiro of Darlene Janeiro Design Group Inc.
- Erick Vidal of Caju Multimedia Inc.
Sagen - Young Professional or Entrepreneur Finalists
- Rebecca Pointon of SPINCO Oakville
- Richard Demille of Richard J. Demille Insurance & Financial Services Ltd.
- Wil Costigan of A Very Good Website
Visit Oakville - Tourism Excellence Finalists
- Kerr Village BIA
- Oakville Place
- Paradiso Restaurant
The winners will be announced at a gala taking place at the Oakville Conference Centre on April 26. Tickets are available through the Oakville Chamber’s website.