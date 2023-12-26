Local company shines a light on infrastructure worldwide

× Expand Lawson Hunter GVA Lighting 100,000 sq. ft. of office and manufacturing.

In days gone by, movie theatres would use a series of flashing light bulbs around their marquee to bring patrons in. Later, stores and restaurants would install neon signage announcing "Open" to attract customers.

With the advent of light-emitting diodes (LED), everything from flashlights to billboard signage to Christmas decorations would use the energy efficient, and endlessly flexible, light system to illuminate and fascinate.

In 1997, Vladimir Grigorik founded Oakville-based GVA Lighting to, in their own words, "Create outstanding lighting systems by using formula GVA Lighting product = Light + Art + Science + Technology."

Grigorik's locally owned and operated company has done that and more.

GVA Lighting manufactures custom-made lighting systems that designers, engineers, architects and artists can employ and install to create attractive and innovative 'walls' of colour, splashes of highlights, intriguing candescence and functional illumination.

The Projects page on their website highlights and showcases installations they've done around the world, such as:

a lighting scheme inside Rochester Cathedral, England’s second oldest cathedral

Hong Kong City Hall

the Tower Bridge in London, U.K.

the Bloor St. viaduct in Toronto

the Red October Chocolate Factory in Moscow

and McDonald’s restaurants across Canada

The 100,000 sq. ft. facility on Bristol Circle houses both the engineering and manufacturing of the lighting systems, and the sales & marketing departments of GVA Lighting. The lobby and open concept offices also offer a showcase of their products in dramatic fashion.

× Expand Lawson Hunter a showcase office area not only offices but a showcase as well

GVA's Managing Director Shannon Dingle explains, "All the electronic components are built in-house to ensure quality control. We produce all the material here. Nothing is outsourced like other manufacturers might do. We test systems and run samples here. Every project we work on is one-of-a-kind, custom-made to suit the requirements of our customers."

The facility also contains an all-weather chamber to test its systems under harsh climate conditions. It has to because its products are used indoors and outdoors, in countries like Norway (the Tana Bru bridge), and the Mashreq Headquarters Building in Dubai.

GVA doesn't design the architectural aspects. But it does work closely and collaboratively with designers who come to their office in Canada to 'curate' the vision they see for buildings and structures.

GVA Lighting builds its systems with LEDs, power and cable assemblies. and the tracks that hold them, often custom engineered to fit the unique bends and curves of each installation. Each diode assembly must consistently emit a specific amount of light to provide maximum intensity as needed.

The company even constructs its own circuit boards and controllers that regulate the colour, flow and pulse of light emitted. Decades ago, one might have expected to see a bank of workers hunched over tables soldering components into circuit boards.

Not anymore. Now there are electronics assembly machines to do that.

× Expand courtesy GVA Lighting Production facility components are manufactured, assembled and tested on-site.

When individual components, some as small as three LEDs, are required to be used alone or in an array the circuit boards must be as small as possible, yet powerful enough to illuminate to exacting standards. Hence the rigorous testing that is done in-house.

Of GVA Lighting’s workforce, 112 are employed in the manufacturing and quality control plant, and 54 are in the front office (sales, marketing, administration and engineering). The technical expertise required in both departments means that the company has to compete with other tech companies for skilled labour.

"During the pandemic it was very difficult to find people," said Dingle. "But in the last year and a half we’ve been fortunate to be able to bring people in from other areas, not just Canada. We want to hire the best. We hire globally. There are a few (immigration) programs that we work with."

At the same time, GVA Lighting invited some 50 displaced persons from Ukraine to take up positions within the company, to give them a place to ‘land’, give them some Canadian work experience, even help learn the English language. Some have moved on to other jobs, some still work at GVA Lighting.

Going back to the GVA Lighting website, the company’s philosophy states that it wants to, "Contribute to the society and human well being; Contribute to health of our planet by offering products and technologies for saving energy and natural resources; and Create and maintain an outstanding team by continuous learning, training and developing current personnel and inviting new outstanding talents from Canada and around the globe."

I saw all three, and spectacular illumination, on display at GVA Lighting.

You can learn more about GVA Lighting and their projects online here.