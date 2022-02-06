Changes coming for Oakville’s business licences -- here's what you need to know

× Expand Anonymous Account via Foter.com - CC BY Dealing with Distractions- hands on a computer

Are you a hairdresser, arborist, driving teacher or one of the 36 other businesses that needs a town-issued licence to operate in Oakville? If so, you’ll want to check out changes being suggested for the town’s licensing system and have your say.

Town staff are currently reviewing licensing, with an eye to reducing duplication, clarifying rules and simplifying administration. An updated bylaw is in the works, but new rules won't come into affect until a revised licensing bylaw is approved by town council at some future time.

The big news – One licence, not many

The town is planning to bundle together licences for some businesses that currently must get permission for multiple activities.

Under today’s rules, a gas station that also sells food and cigarettes must complete (and pay for) three separate applications to get a motor vehicle facility license, a food shop license and a tobacco retailer licence.

To eliminate duplication, town staff are suggesting that secondary business purposes be added as endorsements to a company’s main business licence.

The modified system would see a company apply and pay for a single licence for its primary business. Paperwork for any additional business classes would be submitted at the same time and added to the main licence.

With a single renewal date, the modified system will make licensing simpler and less expensive for business owners and reduce the time that town staff spend reviewing applications.

The other big news in the business licensing world arrived last December, when the town created an online application process for business licences. In a 2020 survey, business owners overwhelmingly told the town they wanted an online licensing process.

New licences to be required

Payday loan businesses – One per ward will be the new rule for payday loan businesses when the town introduces a new licensing bylaw. Town staff are suggesting that the four businesses already operating (three in Ward 2, one in Ward 5) be grandfathered to remain. As well as holding a licence under the province’s Payday Loans Act, lenders will also need to apply for an Oakville licence and provide a criminal records check.

– One per ward will be the new rule for payday loan businesses when the town introduces a new licensing bylaw. Town staff are suggesting that the four businesses already operating (three in Ward 2, one in Ward 5) be grandfathered to remain. As well as holding a licence under the province’s Payday Loans Act, lenders will also need to apply for an Oakville licence and provide a criminal records check. Mobile services – Run a business from your car? The town is planning to expand licensing requirements to include Mobile Motor Vehicle Services (for mobile companies that offer services like tire changes, oil changes or glass repair) and Mobile Personal Service (for mobile companies that offer personal services like haircuts or pedicures). Businesses that hold a licence for a bricks-and-mortar location won’t need another license to provide mobile services.

– Run a business from your car? The town is planning to expand licensing requirements to include Mobile Motor Vehicle Services (for mobile companies that offer services like tire changes, oil changes or glass repair) and Mobile Personal Service (for mobile companies that offer personal services like haircuts or pedicures). Businesses that hold a licence for a bricks-and-mortar location won’t need another license to provide mobile services. Private parking enforcement contractors and officers

Temporary vendors selling items including flowers, Christmas trees, market and liquidation items. Oakville farmers selling items that they have grown, produced and harvested would be exempt.

Other changes in the works

Police checks:

For 26 of Oakville’s current 39 licence categories, the town demands a police records check to screen for criminal convictions and other court-related matters.

Despite numerous survey complaints from business owners arguing that the need for police record checks is arbitrary and that the documents are difficult to obtain in a timely fashion, staff are suggesting expanding the need for them.

Currently, the requirement for business owners to provide a criminal record check is satisfied with a document for a single owner or director. New rules propose that all partners, officers or directors will be required to provide documents.

Rule changes:

New or modified rules are being proposed to a number of business class categories, including arborists, contractors and renovators, donation box operators, driving school instructors, fireworks vendors, limousines, taxis and tow trucks. Full details are outlined in the staff report presented to town council on Jan. 31.

Town staff are also planning a full review of food truck licensing, in consultation with Oakville BIAs, the industry and residents.