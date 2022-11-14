Oakville Chamber annual chair’s dinner gala presents: Tareq Hadhad, Founder & CEO of Peace by Chocolate

× Expand Peace by Chocolate

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce announced its 68th Annual Chair's Dinner gala on Nov. 30, presented by RBC! This year’s gala keynote speaker is Tareq Hadhad, Founder & CEO of Peace by Chocolate.

Tareq Hadhad was a Syrian refugee and now living his new life with his entrepreneurial family in Canada’s east coast. He is the recipient of the EY Atlantic Entrepreneur of The Year 2021, named one of the Top 25 Immigrants in The Maritimes, selected by Google as the National Hero Case, and was awarded RBC’s top Immigrant Award and Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 and Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

He and his family's journey in the small Nova Scotia town and the development of their company, Peace by Chocolate, was documented in a feature film released in May 2022.

This year's gala event takes place at the Burlington Convention Centre on Nov. 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online via the Chamber's website. They cost $150 per member ($200 for non-members), and tables of eight are available for $1200 ($1,600 for non-members).

Join us as we experience Tareq's entrepreneurial story of resiliency through adversity.

