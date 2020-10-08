Oakville Chamber of Commerce Chair’s Community Forum

“COVID did not crush the future, it merely brought it forward.”

-John Stackhouse, Senior Vice-President of RBC and former Editor-in-Chief at the Globe and Mail

John Stackhouse

This powerful quote by John Stackhouse, one of Canada’s most prominent speakers on national and international business affairs, is elucidated further in the Oakville Chamber of Commerce’s Chair’s Community Forum, which airs at 8 p.m. today on YourTV Halton and Facebook Live.

Filmed in the picturesque Howard Iron Works, a local printing museum and restoration facility, Stackhouse expands upon his article, 8 Ways COVID Will Transform the Economy and Disrupt Every Business; a thought-provoking, optimistic outlook into the significant changes the pandemic will bring upon the global economic landscape.

Joined by Mr. Stackhouse is an esteemed panel of Oakville, Ontario business leaders who share their unique insights of the town's business landscape as it navigates uncharted territory. Considering today's context, their insights into the future of human and business interactions hold great significance, as the dependence on technological processes and big data analytics continues to grow not only at work, but also in our homes.

THE PANELISTS

Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan College President and Vice-Chancellor

Dr. Janet Morrison

Dr. Janet Morrison, a prominent figure in Oakville’s educational services industry, is a strong advocate of the transformative power of post-secondary education. Dr. Morrison and her team are focused on developing their students' capacity to thrive amidst change, a process that requires agility, self-direction, calculated risk-taking, and imagination.

Dr. Morrison’s insights into the future of learning are explored in greater detail as she discusses the transformative processes Sheridan faculty had to undergo, while still ensuring that the mental health of students and faculty members were at the forefront of any decision. According to Dr. Morrison, educators should strive to reach a “sweet spot” that adequately combines online and in-person interactions, to better-equip our young leaders to embark on prosperous careers.

Dean Stoneley, Ford Motor Company of Canada President and CEO

Dean Stoneley

Dean Stoneley started his career with Ford Canada in 1992 and has returned to Oakville, Ontario after serving multiple global leadership roles in the U.S, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, and China. Ford is one of the nation’s largest companies, with approximately 26,000 employees in corporate roles and dealerships across the country.

Throughout the panel discussion, Stoneley talks about the optimistic outlook facing the automotive industry, and the synergy of delivery-to-home technologies and their integration with Ford’s consumer services. He discusses the consumer trends that are expected to arise within the near future, and how the automotive industry should adhere to dynamic changes in consumer mindsets.

Sam Sebastian, Pelmorex Corp. President and CEO

Sam Sebastian

From 2014-2017, Sam Sebastian held the position of Vice-President and Managing Director at Google Canada. He then ended his 11-year career at Google and joined Pelmorex, bringing his vast industry experience and expertise in the digital space.

In conversation with Stackhouse, Sebastian highlights how organizations should adopt a robust data strategy, and the importance of business owners to recognize the needs of users, areas that require automation, and how employees react to organizational change. His thoughts on employee connectivity amidst a remote working environment are expressed, and how leaders should cultivate an environment that facilitates idea generation and employee productivity.

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce Chair’s Community Forum airs at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8th on YourTV Halton and Facebook Live. The discussion is a must-watch for local business leaders and entrepreneurial individuals who seek to capitalize amidst an unprecedented business landscape. Tune in as Oakville, Ontario's most successful business thinkers provide fascinating perspectives into the potential of our post-pandemic world and the future processes that will shape our global economy.