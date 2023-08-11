Oakville Collision Centre now under new ownership

Lift Auto Group ("Lift") has acquired CSN Automacs and is maintaining the same great staff and the shop's commitment to excellence.

"I wish them all the success in the world," previous owner Steve Ingoglia says.

"The shop has a lot to offer and a good clientele. I'm happy Lift is keeping the same name, and I am confident the shop is in good hands.

Ingoglia and his wife, Mary, are looking forward to retirement.

"This was our family's business, and we're sad to see it go, but we are looking forward to enjoying our retirement," Mary says.

Echoing his parents' sentiments, Adrian Ingoglia, who was also a previous owner, says, "I am grateful for all of the blessings my time in the business has given me. I am also grateful for the people and friends I've made along the way. I congratulate the new ownership group and know that they will take the business to a new level and care for my colleagues and customers as much as I did."

While CSN Automacs is under new ownership, the team remains mostly the same. Importantly, long-time customers will continue to receive the same high level of service and will also benefit from the additional resources provided by joining Lift Auto Group's network of repair shops.

"My main concern was the future of our employees," Ingoglia says. "Keeping the same team gave me comfort that selling to Lift was the right decision."

The new location manager, Santo Sarta, who has worked at CSN Automacs for the past 11 years, is equally optimistic regarding the change in ownership.

"The people in our community know me. The only thing that's changing is ownership, and the transition has been very positive," Sarta says.

"Lift Auto Group encourages community engagement from its shops and likes to be involved, and I'm a big supporter of that."

"With Lift, we now have additional support for the shop, which increases the time we can spend interacting with our customers," Sarta says.

CSN Automacs has been serving Oakville for over four and a half decades. The shop's reputation for exceptional service has made it the repair facility of choice in the community.

Additionally, CSN Automacs has become the trusted repairer for luxury vehicle owners. Staffed by a full complement of certified collision repair professionals, the team has the training and expertise to repair premium automotive brands, including Audi, Porsche, Volvo, Volkswagen and Acura.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, CSN Automacs ensures that every vehicle, no matter the make or model, is restored to its pre-accident condition, helping customers get back on the road safely.

The shop's experienced and friendly team is ready to help customers navigate what can be an overwhelming process. By assisting with insurance claims, arranging courtesy vehicles and explaining the repair process, CSN Automacs ensures the customers' experience is as stress-free as possible.

To learn more, visit csnautomacs.com.

In partnership with CSN Collision Centres, Lift Auto Group is an operator and consolidator in the collision repair industry. Headquartered in Kelowna, BC, Lift currently owns and operates 42 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, with plans for continued expansion from coast to coast.