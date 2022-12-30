Oakville Fare Share Food Bank receives Intelligent Office donation

× Expand Intelligent Office Paul Jemison accepting the cheque on behalf of the Foodbank from Hal Shaw from Intelligent Office Oakville

As many businesses do over the Christmas holidays, Intelligent Office made a generous donation to Oakville Fare Share Food Bank.

"Intelligent Office Oakville is grateful to be able to give back to the Oakville community who have supported us for almost 15 years," stated partner Hal Shaw.

Oakville Fare Share Food Bank is a registered non-profit charity run by volunteers since 1987. It currently supports about 700 households, equating to approximately 2,500 individuals, many of whom are children.

Client households may come once per month to our location at 1240 Speers Road, between 3rd and 4th Lines. Oakville Fare Share Food Bank is open to clients on Mondays from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm and Thursdays from 2:00 pm to 6:45 pm. Click here to donate.