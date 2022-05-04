Oakville halts boat launch indefinitely

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

The launch of boats in Oakville has been impacted twice by high water, and today the town informed boaters that the launch of boats would be postponed this year by the crane operators' strike.

The town oversees 900 boat slips in Bronte Harbour and Oakville Harbour. Boats stored by the town primarily fill the slips.

Tomorrow's launch at Shipyard Park just south of the Lakeshore Bridge in Downtown Oakville was postponed until the strike is over. This affects 40 boat owners. There are a few lucky boaters whose boats were launched before the strike.

According to the International Union of Engineers, the union has come to the table five times since late March but could not convince the team representing the employers. As a result, the workers went on strike on May 2, 2022.

The union is asking for a nine per cent increase over five years, with a half per cent premium for the GTA. The union feels the request is fair since the cost of housing, fuel and food has skyrocketed, especially this past year.

The strike's impact will affect not just the launch of boats but, more importantly, the construction of much need housing.