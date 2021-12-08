Oakville Hospital Foundation's three new board members

The Oakville Hospital Foundation (OHF) announced the appointment of three new members to the Board of Directors — Andrew Tyrrell, Riccardo Trecroce, and David Civiero. The new additions all have one thing in common with our current board: a dedication to Oakville Hospital Foundation’s mission. The community is extremely fortunate to enjoy the guidance and participation of this committed group.

Andrew Tyrrell

Andrew Tyrrell

Andrew Tyrrell has called Oakville home for more than 35 years. Embracing the community is important to Andrew, previously serving for 9 years as a board member with the Halton Regional Police Service and currently a director on four local charitable boards. Therefore, joining the Oakville Hospital Foundation is a natural fit.

Professionally, Andrew is a Senior Investigator with expertise in complex financial frauds, professional conduct of regulated professionals and criminal prosecutions. He has held positions in private practice, the Law Society of Ontario, Intact Financial Corporation, and has many designations and certifications.

Andrew is a proud Canadian citizen, but equally proud to be a citizen of the United Kingdom as well as the tiny Caribbean Island nation of St. Kitts & Nevis. He enjoys competing in marathons, cycling and Ironman triathlon events throughout North America, and as a licensed private pilot spends time seeking out remote Canadian destinations

David Civiero

David Civiero

is a resident of Oakville and has spent the majority of his life living and working within the communities of Halton Region.

After completing his BA in Business at Brock University and a career in commodity taxation, David started Link-Line Construction and grew it into Canada’s largest privately-owned utility construction company with over 1,200 employees. After selling Link-Line in 2014, David started acquiring and developing real estate and has a mixed-use portfolio that includes commercial and residential properties as well as mid to high-rise building developments.

In addition to entrepreneurship and his business ventures, David has held positions on different corporate and not-for-profit boards such as Brock University Board of Trustees and Meridian Credit Union. David also chaired the Ontario Energy Association where he worked with the major energy leaders across Ontario to help set the course for the future of energy in this province.

David is an innovative thinker and a passionate leader who is actively involved in his community. David enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and travelling as well as managing his current real estate ventures many of which are located within the Halton Region. David and his wife Leesa support a number of different charities as donors to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario and many different hospitals and hospice care centres in Ontario.

Riccardo Trecroce

Riccardo Trecroce

Riccardo Trecroce has lived in Oakville for 36 years. He is a retired corporate lawyer and executive with extensive experience providing strategic leadership and support to dynamic organizations and managing multi-disciplinary professionals. In June 2020, Riccardo retired as Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer of Magna International Inc.

Riccardo is on the board of directors of Halton Healthcare and currently serves as vice-chair on the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity Canada. Riccardo has also served on other charitable organizations focused on different aspects of promoting mental health and wellbeing in children.