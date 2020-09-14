Oakville named one of Canada's Best Locations

× Expand Town of Oakville Covid-19 Financial

Oakville is one of the best places to invest in Canada, according to Site Selection Magazine’s annual Canada’s Best Locations list.

The list highlights Canada's top 20 locations for new investment, presented in alphabetical order. Oakville is celebrated as a top choice for site selection based on the new economic development strategy, responding to the needs of local businesses, as well as continued office and industrial development.

With new company arrivals like Prodigy Education and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, the town's livability sets Oakville apart as an ideal destination for business.

Read the full article on Site Selection Magazine - Canada's Best Locations: Infrastructure for Innovation - September 2020 Edition