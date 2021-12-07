Oakville News - Digitally Deepening Community Connections

Garratt Wootton is the newest member of our growing Oakvillenews.org team, Where local knowledge powers a great community. Garratt will pioneer new ways for citizens and stakeholders to connect, engage and empower local knowledge.

As an Appleby College Alumnus (Class of 2005) Garratt is no stranger to Oakville. He brings to us a decade of marketing, sales and fortune 100 leadership experience which will help us grow our community partnerships. Garratt loves family, friends, the outdoors and games.

Wootton Family

"Our vision is for OakvilleNews.Org to be the go-to source for people and businesses wanting to reach and connect with the ENTIRETY of our community... so.... what does this look like in the short-term...?

....We are:

Redesigning ways to reach, interact and support our community.

Highlighting the contributions of the people that make and shape the community. (Services, Utilities, Institutional partnerships).

and for the first time,

Section Sponsorships are available for businesses that want to support story sharing and highlight specific areas of our community with editorial coverage, awareness and not for profit exposure opportunities.

If you're interested in getting involved or have ideas. Send me a message, [email protected]"

With 10,000 readers per day and a daily newsletter with 14,000 subscribers, OakvilleNews.org is an audience amplifier and a sure-fire way to broadcast your message to Oakville's engaged community stakeholders.