Oakville to reinstate patio permit fees in now permanent program

× Expand M Painchaud People enjoying the summer patios

Oakville's outdoor dining patios are here to stay.

Starting May 1, the town will be making it easier for restaurants to have outdoor dining all the time. The catch is, for the first time since 2020, that patio permit and on-street patio parking fees are returning.

After years of what the town says was, "evaluating patio and bistro dining on a case-by-case basis", Oakville wants to permanently integrate the Seasonal Commercial Patio Program effective May 1.

According to the town, what this program entails is the following:

"All patios, bistros and outdoor displays must have a valid Town of Oakville permit/agreement prior to installation and operation."

"With a town permit, patios, bistros and displays can be temporarily installed on town-owned lands."

"Temporary patios, bistros and outdoor displays can operate from May 1 to November 1, 2024."

To streamline planning for the upcoming season, the town has introduced an early application window from Feb. 26 - March 22 specifically for on-street patio conversions.

Applications for other patio types will be accepted from March 22 onwards.

While patio permit and on-street parking fees were waived as part of the COVID-19 recovery efforts, this year the town will reinstate patio permit fees at a "partially subsidized rate," to sustain the program financially.

In addition to financial considerations, the town will implement signage and temporary traffic calming measures near patio areas to ensure safety.

The town is asking that anyone interested in operating a patio on private property or within a public park, to please contact patios@oakville.ca.