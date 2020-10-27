Oakville's patio season isn't over

As part of the town’s commitment to supporting local businesses impacted by COVID-19, the temporary patio program has been extended to December 31, 2020. The extension of this program will allow businesses to continue to provide seating outside, while maintaining physical distancing measures.

“We heard from our local businesses that there is a need to keep patios open through the winter, and the town quickly made operational and policy changes to extend the patio program in order to support our local eating and drinking establishments,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

Existing patio permit holders will require an extension agreement if they would like to use their patios beyond November 3, 2020. Information on how to apply for an extension as well as associated requirements, can be found on the 2020 Patio Applications page on oakville.ca or by contacting ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601.

In December, staff will assess the success of the winter patio season including the uptake by restaurants and any potential challenges posed by the weather, and decide on a further extension throughout the entire winter.

“The temporary patio program helped restaurants establish a record number of patios this season and utilize our streets and public spaces in new ways,” said Dorothy St. George, director, Economic Development and Strategic Initiatives. “The winter months will bring new complexities but the town is pleased to have found a way to respond to the requests of restaurant owners to extend their season.”

Patio program details

Town staff approved 93 permits for patios in 2020, a substantial increase from previous years. Patios were permitted in a mix of locations including private lands and parking spaces, as well as town lands including sidewalks, on-street parking spaces, parking lots, Towne Square, and on a section of Marine Drive in Bronte Village.

The town continues to ask the public to follow public health directives – keep two metres apart, wear a mask, do not attend large gatherings, and stay home if you are feeling unwell.