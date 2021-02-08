Oakville's re-opening begins on Feb. 16/21

× Expand Finn Hackshaw on Unsplash

Premier Doug Ford announced that the Stay-at-Home Order will stay in effect until Tuesday, Februay 16, 2021, and the State of Emergency Order will be allowed to expire tomorrow, February 9, 2021. Next Tuesday, Oakville will move in COVID-19 Response Framework, Grey-Lockdown zone, as long as Halton’s new case numbers, hospitalizations, and ICU requirements continue to decline.

During his press conference the Premier acknowledged that he has heard the concerns of local business owners and employees eager to get back to work, along with record high unemployment, as reasons for lifting the Stay-at-Home orders. However, he made it clear that if need be, they would be re-implemented.

An updated Grey-Lockdown allows retail to re-open with strict health guidelines. Please scroll to the end of the post for complete details.

For Toronto, Peel and York regions, the Stay-at-Home order will continue to apply until Monday, February 22, 2021, and then public health indicators will reviewed.

Emergency break and new variants

"The situation in our hospitals remains precarious and the new variants pose a considerable threat to all of us," said Minister Elliott. "As we cautiously and gradually transition out of the provincewide shutdown, we have developed an emergency brake system giving us the flexibility to contain community spread quickly in a specific region, providing an extra layer of protection."

The emergency break has been established as a result of accelerated Effective Reproductive Number of the new COVID-19 variants.

As regions transition out of a Grey-Lockdown zone public health units will be permitted to apply an "emergency brake" if that public health unit experiences a rapid acceleration in COVID-19 transmission or if its health care system risks becoming overwhelmed. If this occurs, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, in consultation with the local medical officer of health, may immediately move a region back into Grey-Lockdown to interrupt transmission.

Dr. Williams stressed, "this is not a re-opening or a 'return to normal' and we must continue to limit close contact to our immediate households and stay at home except for essential reasons. By continuing to follow all public health and workplace safety measures, we can continue to reduce the number of new cases and the strain on our health system."

Residential evictions

Residential evictions will remain paused in the public health unit regions where the provincial Stay-at-Home order remains in effect. This will ensure people are not forced to leave their homes. In regions where the Stay-at-Home order is lifted, the regular process for residential eviction enforcement will resume.

Retirement and long-term care homes

Orders currently in force under the EMCPA have been extended to February 23, 2021 and will be extended further if necessary. O.Reg.55/21 (Compliance Orders for Retirement Homes) is currently in effect until February 19, 2021.

Moving from Grey-Lockdown to Red-Control

For Halton and therefore Oakville to move from Grey-Lockdown to Red-Control, the region would need to reach the following milestones:

Weekly incidence rate is 40 per 100,000 or more. Halton's weekly incidence rate is 58.6 per 100,000

Percent positivity is 2.5% or less. Halton's positivity is 4.1%

Effective reproductive number is 1.2 or less. Halton's effective reproductive number is 1.

Grey-Lockdown Measures

These measures are subject to change in the final regulation.

Public Health Measures such as wearing a face mask, and physical distancing (2 meters) remain in-force.

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):

10 people indoors

10 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted

Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments

Indoor and outdoor service prohibited

Take out, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for:

The sole use of high performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (for example, NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)

Specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care)

Outdoor recreational amenities (for example, ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) open with restrictions (for example, no team sports)

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (for example, YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities (for example, child care services, day camps, social services)

Meeting and event spaces

Closed with limited exceptions for:

child care and day camps for children

court services

government services

mental health and addiction support services (for example, Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people

provision of social services

Retail

New to Grey-Lockdown as of February 2021:

In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits of:

50% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies

25% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19covid 19symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Individuals must physically distance and wear a face covering, with some exceptions

No loitering in shopping malls, and stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Cinemas

Closed, except for:

drive-in cinemas

rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions, which include:

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions, which include:

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Drive-in performances permitted

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Animal services

Services that are permitted include:

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals

Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services

Boarding kennels and stables

Permitted to open for animal’s owner, or their representative, to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal

Campgrounds

Available for trailers and recreational vehicles that are used by individuals who are in need of housing, or are permitted to be there by the terms of a full season contract

Only campsites with electricity, water service and facilities for sewage disposal may be provided for use

All recreational facilities in the campground and all other shared facilities in the campground, other than washrooms and showers, must be closed

Short-term campground rentals that were reserved on or before November 22, 2020 are permitted; no new reservations after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing

Cannabis

Permitted by curb-side pick-up and delivery

Driving instruction

In-person driving instruction not permitted

Virtual permitted

Household services

Domestic and cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including:

housekeepers, cooks, maids and butlers

personal affairs management

nanny services and babysitters

other domestic personnel

house cleaning

Outdoor cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including:

indoor or outdoor painting

pool cleaning

general repairs

Horse racing

Training only, no races

No spectators

Hotels, motels

Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses

Libraries

Open for curbside, delivery and pick-up

Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services

May open for permitted services (for example, day camp, child care services, mental health and addiction support services to a limit of 10 persons [AAmeetings], provision of social services)

No classes

Marinas, boating clubs, golf courses and driving ranges

Marinas and boating clubs permitted

Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions

Golf courses and driving ranges:

Outdoors permitted

Indoors closed

Indoor shooting ranges closed

Media industries

Sound recording, production, publishing and distribution businesses

Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open if they meet the following conditions:

No studio audiences may be permitted to be on the film or television set

The set must be configured and operated in such a way as to enable persons on the set to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from other persons, except where necessary for the filming of the film or television production

Persons who provide hair or makeup services must wear appropriate personal protective equipment

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Film and television post-production, visual effects and animation studios are permitted

Book and periodical production, publishing and distribution businesses are permitted

Interactive digital media businesses, including computer system software or application developers and publishers, and video game developers and publishers are permitted

Museums and other cultural amenities (for example, art galleries, science centres)

Closed (indoors) to members of the public

Drive-in or drive through only

Nightclubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)

Personal services

In-person personal services not permitted, including:

personal shoppers

party and wedding planners

personal organizer services

personal physical fitness or sports trainers

house sitters

Photography studios and services

Commercial and industrial photography permitted

Retail photo studios closed

Real estate agencies (including pre-sale construction)

Permitted to operate; property showings by appointment only

Short-term rentals

Existing reservations as of November 22, 2020 honoured regardless of when the rental occurs

No new reservations after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing

This does not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student residences

Strip clubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out and delivery service only)

Zoos and aquariums

Closed (indoors) to members of the public except for drive-in or drive through events

Permitted to operate for the care of animals

CLOSED

Personal care services, casinos, bingo halls, gaming establishments, amusement parks, water parks, bathhouses, sex clubs, motorsports, and tour and guide services