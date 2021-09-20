Oakville remains one of Canada’s Best Locations to invest

For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine, an international business publication covering corporate real estate and economic development, listed the Town of Oakville in the top 20 of Canada’s Best Locations to invest.

Canada’s Best Locations list highlights the top 20 locations for new investment, presented in alphabetical order. Oakville is celebrated as a top choice for site selection based on significant investment and facility expansions at existing companies as well as new company arrivals.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, Oakville welcomed

BDO Canada

Samuel Son & Co.

BMO Financial Group

Kerr’s Candy

The town and saw facility expansions at:

Habasit Canada Ltd.

Virox Technologies Inc.

Zeton Inc.

Grundfos Canada Inc.

These investments created approximately 1,000 jobs, supporting the town’s local economic recovery and future growth.

Most notably, Oakville applauded Ford Motor Company of Canada’s announcement in September 2020 to invest $1.8 billion to transform its Oakville Assembly Complex from an internal combustion site to become a battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing facility, starting in 2024.

Visit Site Selection Magazine’s – Canada’s Best Locations to see the full results and more information about the rankings.