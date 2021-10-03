Oakville’s 2019-2020 Annual Report now available online

Put it down as another oddity from the time of COVID: the town has released an annual report spanning two years.

The 2019-2020 Annual Report highlights key achievements, provides plenty of pretty pictures along with the town’s financial statements.

An external audit by KPMG indicates that the financial statements prepared by the town are a fair presentation of the town’s financial position and financial results for the past year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “I am proud of how our community, staff and council have responded to the challenges and opportunities we faced in 2020.”

Among the key successes the town is lauding in 2019-2020: