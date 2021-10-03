Oakville’s 2019-2020 Annual Report now available online

Put it down as another oddity from the time of COVID: the town has released an annual report spanning two years.
The 2019-2020 Annual Report highlights key achievements, provides plenty of pretty pictures along with the town’s financial statements.
An external audit by KPMG indicates that the financial statements prepared by the town are a fair presentation of the town’s financial position and financial results for the past year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “I am proud of how our community, staff and council have responded to the challenges and opportunities we faced in 2020.”
Oakville Trafalgar community center
Among the key successes the town is lauding in 2019-2020:
- Activation of an Emergency Operations Committee in March 2020 to guide the town through the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Creation of an economic task force made up of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, BIAs, Visit Oakville, and economic development staff to provide pandemic relief to hard-hit local businesses. The task force’s 10-point plan included providing property tax assistance, waiving parking fees, and temporarily suspending by-laws to support modified business operations.
- Positive 2019 Citizen Survey results, showing that 81 percent of residents expressed overall satisfaction with the government of the Town of Oakville.
- Completion of the $26-million Lakeshore Road Reconstruction and Streetscape Project.
- Reopening of Tannery and Waterworks Parks at Oakville Harbour; the town’s most extensive park and shoreline redevelopment. The park now has an Indigenous history wall and gathering circle, paying tribute to the area's original inhabitants.
- Approval of a 2020 budget resulted in a 3.08 percent increase to the town’s portion of the tax bill, for an overall property tax increase of 2 percent — meeting the Council’s direction to keep the overall property tax increase in line with inflation.
- Declaration of a climate emergency in Oakville by town council in June 2019 to signal the importance of scaling up climate change efforts. In 2020, the town laid the groundwork for developing a corporate ‘climate lens tool’ to ensure the climate change impacts are integrated into all town decisions.
- Completion of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (OTCC) on the former hospital site.