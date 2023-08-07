Oakville's electric vehicle discovery centre

× Expand Oakville Hydro Electric Cars

How will we achieve a more sustainable future? One pathway that can help us to achieve this ambitious goal is through the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs will not only revolutionize transportation but will also reduce our overall carbon footprint. At Oakville Hydro, we’re committed to contributing to the sustainability of our community by educating customers about EVs. That’s why we have partnered with Plug’n Drive and the Town of Oakville to bring the world’s first EV discovery centre to Oakville residents and businesses.

The EV Discovery Centre is a state-of-the-art facility designed to promote the future of transportation. The month-long event will provide an interactive and informative experience for all visitors. EV ambassadors will be on hand to answer your questions, and visitors will even be able to take test drives in some of the latest EV models from leading manufacturers. This collaboration aims to educate, inspire and empower residents to embrace clean mobility solutions, paving the way for a greener and more environmentally friendly community. Visitors can look forward to gaining valuable insights into the technology, infrastructure and environmental benefits associated with electric transportation.

Mark your calendars Oakville; it’s time to drive into the future!

The Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre will be located at the Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line, from August 3-27, Thursdays – Sundays from 10 AM – 4 PM. To ensure a smooth experience for all attendees, we highly recommend booking an appointment in advance. Simply visit plugndrive.ca/meet-oakville, where you will find detailed event information and a convenient booking platform. Take this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest EV models from leading manufacturers and feel the power of sustainable transportation. Representatives from Oakville Hydro will be on site on Thursdays from 12 – 4 PM.