Oakville Transit drivers vote to strike

The Town of Oakville and Oakville Transit union Unifor Local 1256, which represents Oakville Transit drivers and maintenance staff, have been negotiating a new collective agreement to reach a fair and balanced settlement.

The bargaining teams reached a tentative settlement on Feb. 8. It was presented to union members, who rejected the settlement in a ratification vote on Feb. 13.

If the 179 Oakville Transit bus drivers and the Town of Oakville cannot reach a deal by Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 5 a.m., they will be on a picket line.

"No one should be surprised that these essential workers at Oakville Transit are frustrated and rejected the company's offer," said Tim Mitchell, Unifor National Representative.

Drivers and maintenance staff seek higher wages, top-up pay for drivers who, if they work 38 hours, will be topped up to 40 hours, better language for casual workers and more paid sick days.

"Unifor Local 1256 Oakville Transit members, as essential workers have been out on the roads working tirelessly to serve the public since the beginning of the pandemic," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256. "In recent months we’ve watched as the economy has shifted and put pressures on our members to provide for their families.

"Although the union bargaining committee recommended this new tentative agreement to our members, the members felt that the terms and conditions did not meet their needs ,and rejected the offer via a secret ballot vote" continue Kelly.

Town staff have stated that there will be no regular bus service or Home to Hub service starting Thursday morning. Oakville Transit care-A-van service will operate for dialysis appointments only.

The collective agreement with Unifor Local 1256 expired on Jan. 31, 2022.

It is not unusual for labour negotiations to continue past the expiry of a collective agreement, according to the town. Contract negotiations between the town and the union had been ongoing.

“We are extremely disappointed that Unifor members have turned down a fair and reasonable settlement after bargaining in good faith and left just 72 hours to let the public know about a strike," commented Phoebe Fu, Commissioner, Community Infrastructure.

"The town remains prepared to meet with the union to reach a resolution and get Oakville Transit services back on the road.”

"Union will make every effort to get back into talks with the employer to get people back to work with a fair settlement to continue to serve the public," stated Unifor Local President Kelly.