Oakville Transit strike day 1

Oakville Transit drivers and mechanics on strike

Oakville Transit drivers hit the pickets lines today for the first time since 1979.

The strike has disrupted the lives of thousands of riders who rely on public transit to get to work every day, coincidentally on the first day that many badly hurt businesses can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Oakville Transit drivers earn $31.85 per hour. They are required to work split shifts, meaning drivers must work four hours in the morning, then are off for five hours, and return to work for another fours hours. They are guaranteed 38 hours of work.

Most drivers cannot afford to live in Oakville, so returning home or running errands may not be feasible, leaving them to wait in the depot for their next shift. The town indicates that this is the only way to ensure they have enough buses operating at peak times.

Sixty per cent of the union members voted down the proposed agreement negotiated between the town and union representatives on Feb. 13.

In an interview with Alice Kelly, president of Unifor Local 1256, Oakville News was told that transit drivers say they want to continue their important work but also earn a living wage. They add that they don’t enjoy inconveniencing the public.

While union reps thought they had negotiated a solid deal, they say the vote against the agreement makes it apparent they need to work further with transit drivers and mechanics to determine what they would like to see in a settlement. With rising fuel, housing and grocery prices, members are looking to negotiate increased wages.

The union is willing to come to the table with representatives from the town and is working diligently with members to determine what they are looking for. The Town of Oakville has also stated that they are willing to come to the table.