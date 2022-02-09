Oakville vet to lead Ontario's College of Veterinarians

CVO Dr. Lorie Gold

Dr. Lorie Gold of Oakville, Ontario, is the new president of the College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO), the province's regulatory and licensing body for Ontario's 5,200 veterinarians.

"We are in the midst of challenging times in the veterinary profession. The public's access to veterinary medicine is impacted by both the ongoing pandemic and the province-wide shortage of veterinarians and veterinary staff," said Dr. Gold.

"Our Council remains focused on our mandate to manage the risks involved in the practice of veterinary medicine in Ontario."

Dr. Gold was elected to the College Council in 2017 and joined the Executive Committee in 2019. A graduate of the Ontario Veterinary College, Dr. Gold has been a practising companion animal clinician for his entire career. He has owned and practiced at the Animal Hospital of River Oaks since 1989. Dr. Gold volunteers as a coach practitioner in his free time at the Ontario Veterinary College.

"I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the College leadership in serving the public interest," said Dr. Gold.

"Our College supports safety and quality in veterinary medicine and ensures veterinarians are committed to ongoing improvement and professionalism. We are proud to partner with the profession, the public and stakeholders in achieving our objectives."

Looking into the coming year, the College will soon launch a pilot project reviewing the new model and standards for facility accreditation. Council will also be working on its next strategic plan. Policy topics that will be coming up on the Council agenda include:

Veterinarian-client-patient relationship

After-hours care and access to veterinary care

Ongoing work to modernize the Veterinarians Act

Develop a position statement to help the public understand the risks and benefits of their animal care options.

"Council has an interesting and ambitious agenda heading into 2022. I look forward to a productive year working with College Council in serving the public interest," said Dr. Gold.

Joining Dr. Gold on the College's Executive Committee are

Dr. Alana Parisi, First Vice-President

Dr. Wade Wright, Second Vice-President

Dr. Tyrrel de Langley, Past President

Ms. Catherine Knipe, Public Member

Appointments were also made to the College's statutory committees, and details can be found on the College's website at www.cvo.org.

At the December Annual Council meeting, the College welcomed two new professional members as a result of its election held last October.

Joining Council are Dr. Michael Zigler, an associate veterinarian at Toronto Animal Eye Clinic, and Dr. Sami Qureshi, a companion animal veterinarian from Hamilton.

Also remaining on Council for a second term are Dr. Wade Wright, a companion animal veterinarian from Ottawa, and Dr. Patricia Alderson, a companion animal and university veterinarian from Thunder Bay.

The College's governing Council comprises 13 elected veterinarians and five public members appointed by the provincial government as a regulated profession. Supporting the work of the Council are six Statutory Committees, with a membership of veterinarians and public members.

The College licenses approximately 5,200 veterinarians and accredits over 2,300 facilities in Ontario.